Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Back to School

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $125
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $160
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $200
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $55
      Nike Classic
      Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Nike Classic
      Kids' Backpack (16L)
      $40
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      $45
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $40
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $90
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      $40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
      Younger/Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $150
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $135
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      $50
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $190
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Crew Sweatshirt
      $90
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Bucket Hat
      Nike
      Kids' Bucket Hat
      $35
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      $100