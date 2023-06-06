Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's Zip-off Trail Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's Zip-off Trail Trousers
      $160
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tights
      $50
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $75
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division TechKnit
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division TechKnit Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division TechKnit
      Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      $110
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      $100
      Nike Form
      Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Form
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      $60
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      $130
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's Running Shorts
      $95
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      $150
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      $180
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      $110
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $65
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      $55
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      $90
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail' Men's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV 'Devastation Trail'
      Men's Top
      $200
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Trail Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Trail Shorts
      $75
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Men's T-Shirt
      $55
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.