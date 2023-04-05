Skip to main content
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $350
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro AC
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro AC Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro AC
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      $340
      Nike Air Max 90 G
      Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe
      Nike Air Max 90 G
      Golf Shoe
      $220
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      $220
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $160
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      $260
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $380
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      $250
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential
      Men's Shoe
      $260
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $110
      Nike Zoom Rival
      Nike Zoom Rival Athletics Distance Spikes
      Nike Zoom Rival
      Athletics Distance Spikes
      $120
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $150
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      $390
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Men's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Men's Shoes
      $250
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $230
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Men's Shoes
      $260
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      $260
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      $220
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      $380
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Men's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96
      Men's Shoes
      $270
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Sold Out
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot

      Nike Black Friday men's trainers: built for comfort

      Take your performance to the next level with men's trainers from the Nike Black Friday sale. Discover everything from technical footwear to statement high tops. Get Nike Black Friday deals on your favourite colourways, as well as road- and trail-running companions that will make you (almost) fly.

      Need footwear inspiration to boost your play? Get discounts on a wide range of men's trainers from our Nike Black Friday sale. We're talking skate shoes with extra cushioning, football boots with moulded studs for precise turns and responsive tennis shoes that deliver spring, grip and power. Whatever the weather or sport, our men's trainers are designed to rise to the challenge.

      And if the challenge is looking good, we've mastered that too. Our trainers combine pro-quality tech with iconic styles—so you can wear them on and off the pitch.