Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Grey Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Grey
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sports Utility Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Sports Utility Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      $85
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $135
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Sweatshirt
      $110
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $150
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      $110
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      $140
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $110
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Men's 1/2-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Men's 1/2-Zip Hoodie
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Tracksuit Jacket
      $100
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Draped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Draped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $110
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $110

      Grey hoodies: warm up and cool down in comfort

      When the temperature drops, reach for a Nike grey hoodie to keep you warm between training sessions. You'll find pull-on options as well as zip-up hoodies that are easy to throw on and go.

      Look out for adjustable drawstrings at the neck to ensure you get the ideal fit. Plus, ribbing at cuffs and hems helps to lock in heat. We've also got plain grey hoodies and options with graphic prints to suit your personal style.

      We use high-tech fabric, so you can focus on playing your best game. Our double-brushed microfibre fleece is designed to minimise heat loss, helping to insulate you against the cold without adding extra bulk. Or choose a grey sweatshirt made from our midweight brushed fleece, which is extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. We also have smaller fits for kids, so the whole family can stay cosy on active days.