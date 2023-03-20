Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nigeria Home Kit & Shirts 2022/23

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (1)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Home
      Colour 
      (0)
      Nigeria Academy Pro
      Nigeria Academy Pro Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria Academy Pro
      Men's Knit Football Jacket
      $135
      Nigeria 2022/23 Match Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $155
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Nigeria 2022 Home Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      $100

      Nigeria home kits 2022/2023: kick off in style

      Whether you're supporting from the stands or tearing across the pitch, our Nigeria home strips are ready for action. With sizes for adults and juniors, the whole family can rep their team's colours with pride. Each design is made to match the Nigeria home football kits worn by the pros and features the team crest for authentic detail. You'll spot the Nike Swoosh, too, bringing an iconic look to each piece.

      We use innovative fabrics throughout the collection to keep you fresh and comfortable. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin, so it can dry faster. When the temperature rises, choose a short-sleeved Nigeria home shirt for maximum ventilation or opt for a relaxed silhouette for layering on chillier days.

      Stretchy fabrics allow your Nigeria home kit to flex with you as you move, so you can focus on the game. Look out for gear with our Sustainable Materials tag—this means we've crafted it with eco-friendly materials, such as recycled polyester.