Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts

      Chelsea F.C. Tops & T-Shirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (1)
      Chelsea F.C.
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $185
      Chelsea FC Crest
      Chelsea FC Crest Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      Chelsea FC Crest
      Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      $35
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      $60
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C.
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      $85
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $75
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $65
      Chelsea F.C. Voice
      Chelsea F.C. Voice Men's Football T-Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. Voice
      Men's Football T-Shirt
      $45
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      $100
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $185
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $65
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Men's T-Shirt
      Sold Out
      Chelsea F.C.
      Men's T-Shirt
      $45
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C.
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      $85
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      $95
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Men's Long-Sleeve Skate Polo
      Chelsea F.C.
      Men's Long-Sleeve Skate Polo
      $100
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Member Access
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C.
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      $95
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $185
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105