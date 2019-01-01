Metcon 5
Know Your Strength
Unshakeable stability. Ground-gripping traction. The new Metcon 5 raises the bar, with updates that make a real difference in the gym.
New Cushioning
Go from heavy lifts to burpees with tuned cushioning that’s firm in back and dynamic in front.
New Traction
Tackle sled pushes and agility drills with ridged traction that grips the floor with each step.
New Heel
A wider, diamond-shaped heel enhances Metcon’s already-legendary stability.
What the Fittest Man On Earth Says
We dropped in on four-time world Crossfit champion Mat Fraser to get his take on the newest edition of his all-time favorite shoe.
Metcon Flyknit
The Fast One
The foot-hugging Metcon Flyknit 3 loves to lift—but it's also ready to run.
Best For
Weightlifting, high-intensity training, short runs and boot camps.
Metcon 5
The Strong One
For stability and power, there's no defeating the workhorse Metcon 5.
Best For
Weightlifting, high-intensity training, rope climbs and sled pulls.
Free x Metcon
The Flexible One
The Nike Free x Metcon 2 combines flexibility with stability for the modern pace of high-intensity training.
Best For
High-intensity training, short runs, boot camps and strength training.
