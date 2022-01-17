Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Tote offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zipped pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the tote quickly. Large enough for an extra layer or a laptop or food shopping, this tote is a go-to for travel and quick trips to the shops. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
5 Stars
C A. - 18 Jan 2022
Fits perfectly
E U. - 02 Jan 2022
Excellent