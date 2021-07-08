Skip to main content
      Dallas Mavericks

      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

      $50

      Represent your favourite player in the Dallas Mavericks Nike NBA T-Shirt.It's a lightweight crew with bold name and number graphics inspired by the jersey.

      • Colour Shown: Game Royal
      • Style: CV8514-482

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $300.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (1)

      4 Stars

      • Z A. - 08 Jul 2021

        Great Nike shirt.