Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Crater Impact

      Older Kids' Shoes

      $140

      Summit White
      Football Grey/Wolf Grey/Rush Orange/Game Royal
      Black

      From the playground to the pavement, the Nike Crater Impact makes a statement. The feel-good design is made from at least 20% recycled content by weight. They feature Crater foam cushioning, so you can make an impact while you play—in more ways than one.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DB3551-001

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $300.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (8)

      5 Stars

      • A N. - 25 Jan 2022

        Great trainers, very comfortable, true to size, very easy to order on app and really quick delivery

      • Very happy with product

        M O. - 07 Jan 2022

        Great product, great price. One happy boy at home

      • Comfortable and affordable

        M S. - 30 Dec 2021

        I ordered these shoes for my daughter for school and she loves them 💕