Men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Flyease - 29 Jun 2022

For the past 5 years since trying out Nike Pegasus models, they’re the only running shoe I will buy and use. However, this is my first time trying the flyease version of the shoe and I love it. It still has the same feel and functionality of the standard Pegasus models. Fits true to size. Not too narrow. They are light weight yet still durable with great responsiveness while running. I do most of my running outdoors and they are perfect for it. The design of the shoe is great, too. I love the color way and the flyease strap adds convenience that makes the fit perfect. I had to adjust it at first to get the right feel to it, but that’s a minor quick adjustment to an aspect that already adds quickness and convenience to getting the shoe on and getting out the door. No laces, just adjusting real quick to get the right feel and you’re ready to go. The minor inconvenience of having to adjust it is the only downside. The strap is probably still my favorite part of the shoe along with everything I already love about the Nike pegasus shoes and the Velcro seems like it’s going to last. I wouldn’t change a thing to this shoe. Definitely comfortable enough to wear all day long.