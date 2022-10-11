Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Premium

      Women's Road Running Shoes

      $220

      Running is your daily ritual, with every step taking you closer to your personal goal. Let the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 help you ascend to new heights—whether you're training or jogging—with its intuitive design. More lightweight up top than the Pegasus 38 and ideal to wear in any season, it has a supportive sensation to help keep your feet contained, while underfoot cushioning and double Zoom Air units (1 more than the Peg 38) give you an extra pop to your step. This version has a brightly coloured exterior that announces your presence on the road. Time to fly.

      • Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Total Orange/Light Iron Ore/Mint Foam
      • Style: DQ4339-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $300.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Premium.