While Massachusetts is known for its sprawling coastline and cold-water lobster, it's also home to 1 of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The Nike Air Max 90 G lets you put the "turf" in "surf and turf", with integrated traction and a Max Air unit in the heel for continued comfort on the course.
I was gutted to return these because they were probably the coolest golf shoes I ever bought. I wear a size 11 but they were too small, needed an 11.5 but they are sold out.