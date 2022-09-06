Skip to main content
      Nike Air Huarache

      Men's Shoes

      $200

      Highly Rated
      White/Pure Platinum
      White/Emerald/Resin/Blue
      White/Hyper Grape/Black
      Black/Anthracite/Black
      Black/Black/White

      Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favourite. Soft leather accents on the upper are mixed with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped-away branding keep the early '90s look you love.

      • Colour Shown: White/Hyper Grape/Black
      • Style: DD1068-108

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half-size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $300.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (100)

      4.2 Stars

      • Great comfy stylish

        Saghir - 06 Sept 2022

        Stylish and comfy , defo need to go a size up from your normal size

      • Great!!!

        Stigg - 02 Sept 2022

        Brilliant, really comfy. I would recommend going up only half a size for a snug fit.

      • Good trainers, comfortable

        Mr IA. - 01 Sept 2022

        This is a great pair for holidays and can be styled for smart casual and also sporty.