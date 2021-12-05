Skip to main content
      Top off your warm-weather look with the Nike AeroBill Tailwind Cap.Laser perforations strategically optimise breathability on the front and side panels, while moisture-wicking comfort helps you stay dry on the trail.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: White
      • Style: BV2204-100

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (25)

      4.3 Stars

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 05 Dec 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 24 Sept 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."

      • Fits nice and looks awesome!

        L A. - 19 Sept 2021

        Perfect running cap! This was a great addition to my collection of running hats!