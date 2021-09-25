Durable and tough, the Nike ACG Karst Bag is your go-to bag for quick trips. Zip compartments secure your essentials, while an adjustable hip belt helps you personalise the fit. Its daisy-chain webbing lets you easily clip extra items.
4.3 Stars
roys348482129 - 25 Sept 2021
Love it very well made I have a few different bags like to switch it up from time to time
EricFRESH - 17 Aug 2021
Not too big, not too small. Fits my Yeti Rambler water bottle no problem. Quality seems very high.
JustinG409912121 - 17 Feb 2021
Was really looking forward to this item. Satisfied with the bag itself however the strap and buckle could have been made thicker and more durable. Considering this is ACG this should have the best/thickest/most comfortable straps. The Nike Air Hip Pack and Nike Sportsware Essentials Hip Pack have better straps and buckles. Will keep the item but Nike ACG should do better.