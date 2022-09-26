$180.00

Following the release of the Dunk Low 'Plum' earlier this year, we're back with another Japan-exclusive style from 2001. The 'Ceramic' colourway has long been sought after for its eclectic hues and soft textures—and now it's back in the mould of the original, bathed in premium suede and shades of black, nori green and ceramic. This rerun also features mesh tongues, woven tongue labels and embroidered Nike lettering on the heel tab, just like the OG. Gear up with a piece of sportswear history before this cult classic disappears again.