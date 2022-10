$260.00

The Air Max 1 'London' takes its inspiration from the city's urban landscape and its daily bustle. The different shades of grey and combination of textured materials—such as distressed leather and hairy suede—reference the mixture of concrete and stone structures that make up England's capital. Honouring London's love for the OG elements of the Air Max 1, this release keeps the original mesh in the upper, collar and tongue. Finishing off the design are abstract interpretations of two of the city's most iconic landmarks on each of the shoe's side panels, and the River Thames depicted around a 3D-embroidered logo on the heel.