Plan your next getaway with the leader of the pack. Adding an adventurous touch to the shoe that revealed Air to the world, the Air Max 1 mixes sunny vibes with trail-shoe aesthetics. Premium suede overlays transition from desert hues to Worn Blue, a refreshing, Vivid Green Swoosh brings the calm of an oasis and airy, 2-tone mesh helps keep you comfy when the temps rise. Finishing it off, 3-tone laces nod to traditional hiking boots. What are you waiting for?

SKU: DV3196-800