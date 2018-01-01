LINDSAY WHALEN Quiet, humble, unsung – words like these

have been used again and again to describe

Whalen through much of her professional

career. And yet, as a five-time All Star with

three league titles, her accomplishments are

anything but. She's the first player in league

history to score 5,000 points, dish out 2,000

assists and claim 1,500 rebounds, a

testament to her steady hand as a distributor

and accuracy as a shooter. Unlike most of the

league's dynamos that rise quickly to the top

and then decline with age, Whalen has

accomplished the rare feat of increasing her

numbers well into the later stages of her career.