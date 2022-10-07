Nike Twilight Mode
Featuring a new "Twilight Mode" exclusive to Apple Watch Nike, now any time is go-time. In low-light settings, the screen is filled with solid colour for enhanced visibility of your progress and to keep you more visible.
One Watch, Two Ways to Work Out
Nike Run Club
The NRC App is loaded with new features and upgrades to challenge and guide you on every run.
Nike Training Club
The NTC App puts the prompts and rep countdowns directly on your wrist so you can flow seamlessly through any workout.
Additional Bands Add more colour to your workouts with options for the Nike Sport Band and the reflective design Nike Sport Loop.