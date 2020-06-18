Why When You Eat Matters

For example, you might be skipping a proper lunch during the day and subsisting it with snacks. Or you might forget to eat when you're busy and then mindlessly stress-eat whatever food is at hand. Maybe you eat well all week, and then on Saturday, it's no-holds-barred! Or you stay up until 2am binge-watching Netflix and decide to binge-eat along with it.

Skipping meals, overeating and having an irregular eating schedule have a huge impact on our bodies. According to two studies published in the journal Proceedings of the Nutrition Society, people who have a haphazard eating schedule have higher BMIs and blood pressure levels than folks who have a predictable, regular eating schedule. Erratic eating throws the hormone that regulates hunger, ghrelin, out of step. Instead of naturally cueing us to eat when our bodies need fuel, ghrelin tries to regulate the effects of our feasts or famines. The result: We stop being able to tell when we're actually hungry, leading to even more skipped meals or binging.

St. Pierre says he's seen what happens when clients accidentally skip their usual breakfast and even lunch. "At that point, it's rage hunger—eating whatever you can, whatever's available. Because you've waited so long, you just keep eating and eating to finally feel full". (It's worth noting that this scenario is different from purposeful time-restricted eating, in which you're shortening the window of time in which you eat. While the former is haphazard, and sends your body into a hunger spiral, the latter is intentional and consistent).

A ghrelin rollercoaster can have other, cascading negative health effects, according to the British researchers who conducted the recent studies. If your ghrelin is thrown off, it affects your entire circadian rhythm—the natural cycle that controls your digestion and your body's ability to metabolise food and regulate sugar and cholesterol.