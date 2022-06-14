Serena Williams Design Crew Origin

With diversity as a force for creating game-changing work, this collective of dreamers and doers is creating a more equitable future for design. The Serena Williams Design Crew is a continuation of Nike's work building teams that reflect the athletes* Nike serves and puts creative power in the hands of the next generation—and will for years to come.

