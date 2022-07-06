Bra By Michaela: Dance for Yourself

Unlike classical dance, contemporary is completely 360 degrees. So, when I feel my way through the choreography, I like to be able to see every move my body makes. Which is why I love to wear not as much.

The freedom of contemporary dance means that you can really get lost in the movement – in a good way. Everything else slips away when you find your flow. I wish we could all be in that state more often, without body issues holding us back.