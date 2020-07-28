Enjoy Food with Intuitive Eating

Diet culture goes beyond fad weight-loss programmes and can seep into the language we use to describe healthy eating, says Harrison. "Instructions to 'eat clean' or avoid 'processed foods' may sound sensible, but even that language is subtle diet culture".



For some, following these rules sucks the joy out of eating, and for others, it can cause a range of problems, including emotional eating and an obsession with a healthy diet. "You constantly wonder, is this food 'clean' enough? Is it 'whole' enough?" says Harrison. "This thinking can be frustrating and mentally exhausting, and ultimately it may make people feel bad about themselves when they don't get it 'right'".



Research supports her view, showing that dieting and food restrictions seem inevitably to lead to one thing: weight gain. (In a landmark 2007 review from UCLA, researchers looked at 31 long-term studies on different diets. They found that, no matter the protocol, most people regained all the weight they lost and then some, and they saw no health benefits.) The reasoning, Harrison explains, is that if you put restrictions on certain foods, you'll inevitably crave and obsess over those foods even more. And when you fail to stick to "the rules", you're more likely to binge for both biological and psychological reasons.



Intuitive eating, however, throws rules out the window and puts you in charge.



To get started, pay attention to whether and what you want to eat. Then, when you do eat, stop when you feel satisfied, and after you're done, ask yourself if there was anything that could have made the meal more fulfilling, says Harrison. You may realise that eating crisps for lunch instead of a sandwich makes you feel hungry again an hour later—or you could discover eating them satiates your craving for something salty, and stops you from feeling out of control with food at your next meal or snack.



Maybe at this point you're thinking, The only thing that will satisfy me is constant crisps and cake. Harrison acknowledges that most people go through this kind of free-for-all honeymoon phase. "You may gravitate towards foods that you've forbidden yourself to eat because you've always thought of them as 'bad foods'", she says. "Though the cravings for those previously 'off-limits' foods won't necessarily go away, they'll be balanced out by cravings for other things". Sometimes it will still be crisps and cake, but other times it will be fruits or vegetables.



That balance is healthy, she says. Especially when, just as you did when you were a baby, you can intuitively consume the nutrients and amount of food your body needs. And better still, enjoy doing it.