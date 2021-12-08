What's the Best Way to Measure How Far I Ran?

Wearable fitness trackers with GPS are handy tools that give you plenty of data simply by putting them on. Not only that, but many options are sophisticated enough to let you set fitness and wellness goals that running can help you achieve. You can track your fitness statistics over time to see your progress and establish more direct connections between your physical activity—running, walking etc.—and your health.

Some wearable GPS trackers even integrate with fitness apps that can help you stay on track with the help of a virtual coach. You can get tips on your personal running plan and feel the motivating support of having a virtual "partner" pushing you each mile you go.

The Nike Apple Watch, for example, has all the bells and whistles and then some. Not only can you utilise all the features of an Apple Watch, you also get access to the Nike Run Club App directly on the watch (you can also download NRC on your phone, if you prefer). The Nike Run Club App lets you track workouts and listen to Audio-Guided Runs so you can listen to the wise and motivating words of a coach while you run. As an added perk, the Nike Apple Watch lets you pick from exclusive Nike watch faces and special Nike sport watch bands.

By empowering you to see how distance, heart rate, pace and more all connect, fitness trackers help paint a complete picture of the impact running can have on your health. GPS fitness trackers do all the thinking and calculating while you move, so you only have to remember to charge it up and put it on before you take off on your daily run.