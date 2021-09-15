Girls’ Sports Bras vs Women’s Sports Bras

Girls' Sports Bra Guide
Why a Girls' Sports Bra & Not a Women's Sports Bra?
So what makes a girls' sports bra a girls' sports bra and not a women's sports bra? The difference isn't in name only—girls' bras are actually designed differently to women's.
Easing Into It
Some girls may want to wear a bra, but that doesn't mean they want to scream it from the rooftops. Nike girls' sports bras are designed around real insights from real girls, which is why some styles feature super-skinny straps and U-shaped necklines. These designs make it easier to wear a sports bra under a T-shirt or vest top without being too noticeable.
Just-Right Coverage
Let's be real: it doesn't exactly feel normal or natural to wear padding. And for still-growing girls, the padding isn't necessary anyway. That's why all Nike girls' sports bras are made pad-less. Instead, for added support and smooth coverage, some bra styles are made with an added layer of fabric.