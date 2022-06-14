Great Gifts for Hikers Under $150

15 Gifts for Hikers Under $150
Buying Guide
Set up the outdoor adventurer in your life with new gear—without overspending.
Whether the hiker in your life enjoys backpacking, summiting new peaks, weekend camping trips or trekking through local trails, there's a gift for them that doesn't break your budget.
Nike has hiking gear and accessories to inspire your adventurer's next outdoor adventure. You can't exactly package nature and tie it up in a bow, but these gifts might be the next best thing. Check out these top picks for gifts for hikers—all $150 and under.
Gifts for Hikers Under $50
1.Cushioned Socks
A good pair of hiking socks can ease tired feet and prevent chafing and blisters. It's one of the outdoor gifts that's always needed, since socks can become worn out quickly, and you can buy them for $30 and below.
Nike offers socks in a variety of heights and materials, including wool styles for hiking in cold weather and Dri-FIT socks, which are quick-drying to keep sweaty feet comfortable. There are plenty of colours and prints to choose from, too.
2.Hiking Tee
Nike Dri-FIT training T-shirts and tank tops are designed with an innovative polyester microfibre that's designed to disperse moisture across the surface of the fabric for speedy evaporation. That means your loved one will stay dry and comfortable on long-distance hikes. Nike offers a selection of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and sleeveless styles in a variety of colour options.
3.Waistpack
If you want to give the unique gift of a hands-free day hike, a Nike hip pack is an easy-to-use option. Large enough to store a set of keys, wallet, phone and other essentials, it encourages easy access while exploring the outdoors. You'll even find winterized and expandable packs available.
4.Hats
Depending on the climate, you may want to consider a baseball cap or visor to protect from the sun, or a beanie or wide knit headband to fight the cold. Nike offers both hat options for around $30. You'll also find hats with team logos for sports enthusiasts in addition to the classic Nike Swoosh.
5.Water Bottle
The right water bottle is a must-have for every hiker. Nike has water bottles with straws, shaker bottles, hydration flask belts and more. There's even a stainless steel option to hold coffee during a sunrise hike. As a bonus for backpackers, consider gifting them a water filter as well. This camping gift can help keep them safe and hydrated.
6.Sportswear Shorts
Nike Sportswear shorts come in a range of styles. Woven, fleece or bike shorts are all great options under $50. Nike shorts are designed for comfort and designed with soft, moisture-wicking materials that are built to last.
Gifts for Hikers Under $100
1.Hoodie
There's nothing like a soft Nike hoodie to take away the post-hike chill. Whether your loved one tends to wear subdued neutrals in classic cuts or bold colours and logos in oversized fits, you'll find an option appropriate for all of their outdoor activities.
2.Trail-Running Top
Available in both Dri-FIT and Therma-FIT styles designed to trap heat without the bulk, Nike Running Tops provide the ideal midlayer when temperatures begin to drop. Many feature a quarter-zip or half-zip neckline for easy cool-downs. Others are made from at least 75-percent recycled polyester fibres to reduce carbon emissions, waste and water use. Both sustainable and practical, these are a winner for function and the environment.
3.Backpack
Give them a place to store camping gear like a headlamp, hammock, food, supplies and anything else on their hiking checklist. Nike backpacks come in a variety of sizes at different price points. As a bonus, consider including a first-aid kit to store in the bag for any low-key accidents or slips.
4.Leggings
A good pair of leggings can be worn while car camping, to through-hikes, to yoga on the mountaintop. Nike leggings are designed to be stretchy, breathable and comfortable. You'll even find Dri-FIT styles for hot and sweaty days in nature-inspired, eye-catching prints.
5.Fleece Joggers
A cosy pair of fleece joggers makes a perfect hiking gift. Love tie-dye and colour-blocking? Nike has those, along with dozens of fits for everybody. Choose from fabrics like French terry, 75-percent recycled polyester or high-performance Dri-FIT.
Gift for Hikers Under $150
1.Matching Hiking Set
Take the guesswork out of what to wear hiking by giving a matching top-and-bottoms set designed to stay cool, dry and comfortable. Nike matching sets come in a variety of great-outdoors athleisure styles, from unique sports bra and quick-dry leggings combinations to fleece hoodie-and-joggers sets.
2.Lightweight Rain Jacket
An ultra-lightweight, water-resistant trail running jacket will protect from the elements, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to focus on the trail. Nike trail running jackets are made from lightweight materials, making them easy to pack in a backpack during changing weather conditions.
3.Tech Fleece
When you put plush foam between layers of cotton-jersey fabric, the result is a tri-layer fabric that retains heat while moving freely with the wearer without unnecessary bulk. Nike Tech Fleece sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies provide the ultimate in lightweight warmth for an excellent gift that any hiker will appreciate.
4.Trail Running Shoes
Keep them comfy and protected from the ground up with a pair of Nike trail running shoes. Choose from these three styles under $150:
- Nike Pegasus Trail: Responsive cushioning, durable rubber soles for traction and heel support make this shoe ideal for everyday hiking on rough terrain.
- Nike Terra Kiger: For the avid trail runner or steep hiker, these shoes provide multi-surface grip and are lightweight, fast and extra responsive.
- Nike Wildhorse: Extreme trail runners will enjoy the heavy-duty build and high-abrasion rubber outsole on the Nike Wildhorse. A gaiter collar keeps dirt out while Nike React foam puts a spring in your step.