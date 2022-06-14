Does Exercise Help to Lower Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is found in your body's cells. Bear in mind that your body makes some cholesterol all on its own. But cholesterol is also found through diet, primarily foods that are animal-based, such as eggs, meat and dairy.



Your body needs some cholesterol to function properly. For example, cholesterol is necessary to make vitamin D, certain hormones and even substances called bile acids that help your intestines digest food properly. But consuming too much dietary cholesterol is believed to cause health issues.



In fact, having excess cholesterol in the blood can combine with other substances to form plaque that sticks to the walls of your arteries. Plaque build-up—called atherosclerosis—can cause narrowing or blockage of the arteries and increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.



There are three types of cholesterol:

HDL cholesterol , also called high-density lipoprotein, helps to remove excess cholesterol from the body. It is often referred to as 'good' cholesterol.

LDL cholesterol , or low-density lipoprotein, can lead to a build-up of plaque in your arteries. It is often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol.

VLDL cholesterol, or very low-density lipoprotein, carries triglycerides and can also contribute to plaque in the arteries. VLDL is also considered to be 'bad' cholesterol.

High cholesterol (also called dyslipidemia) can be inherited. But lifestyle factors, such as eating a diet that's high in saturated fat, not getting much exercise and smoking, can also contribute to high cholesterol. Leading a sedentary lifestyle and smoking, in particular, can reduce HDL (good) cholesterol levels, which can then cause LDL (bad) cholesterol levels to increase. Remember, HDL cholesterol helps to remove LDL (bad) cholesterol from your body.