      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Sko til små barn

      kr 529

      Nike Court Borough Low 2 samler komfort og stil i én sko. Den strukturerte, støttende passformen har et klassisk basketdesign, slik at du får stilen til en all-star når du ikke er på banen.

      • Vist farge: Hvit/Hvit/Hvit
      • Stil: BQ5451-100

      Anmeldelser (21)

      4.9 Stjerner

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - Feb 26, 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - Dec 22, 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable

      • Excellent quality and comfy school trainers!

        K A. - Dec 06, 2021

        Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.