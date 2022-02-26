Nike Court Borough Low 2 samler komfort og stil i én sko. Den strukturerte, støttende passformen har et klassisk basketdesign, slik at du får stilen til en all-star når du ikke er på banen.
448623076 - Feb 26, 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - Dec 22, 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - Dec 06, 2021
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.