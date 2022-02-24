Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike-halsvarmeren dekker ansiktet og halsen din med myk fleece som transporterer bort svette, slik at du holder deg varm og tørr. Den sitter godt rundt ørene og gir en sikker passform når du gir full fart. Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

        Nike Snood - face cover - Feb 24, 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

        Ale9687 - Feb 24, 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

        Jimmy - Feb 23, 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

