Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Singlet med standard passform til dame

      kr 269

      Høyt rangert
      Alligator/Hvit
      Light Thistle/Hvit
      Worn Blue/Hvit
      Atmosphere/Hvit
      Svart/Hvit

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika-singleten er vår mest allsidige overdel. Den er tilpasset alle måtene du trener på – fra apparatene til matten til landeveien. Det myke, glatte materialet (laget av 100 % resirkulert polyester) kommer i en pustende silhuett for å holde deg avkjølt og tørr.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: DD4941-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse S og er 180 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (26)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - Sep 27, 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - Sep 15, 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - Aug 06, 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.