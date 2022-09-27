Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika-singleten er vår mest allsidige overdel. Den er tilpasset alle måtene du trener på – fra apparatene til matten til landeveien. Det myke, glatte materialet (laget av 100 % resirkulert polyester) kommer i en pustende silhuett for å holde deg avkjølt og tørr.
4.3 Stjerner
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - Sep 27, 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - Sep 15, 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - Aug 06, 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.