      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Langermet løpeoverdel til herre

      kr 449

      Kom deg gjennom kilometerne i dette lette plagget som beskytter deg mot solen.Nike Dri-FIT Miler-overdelen er laget av mykt, svettetransporterende materiale som bidrar til at løpere på alle nivåer kan holde seg tørre og komfortable.Dette produktet er laget av 100 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart
      • Stil: DD4576-010

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse M og er 188 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (28)

      4.4 Stjerner

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - Mar 26, 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - Nov 13, 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - Nov 13, 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike