Hold tritt med Nike Dri-FIT Challenger-tightsen.Den er i et tøyelig design som gjør at du kan løpe uten begrensninger.Rikelig med lommer gjør at du kan ta med deg tingene dine på løpeturen.Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.
5 Stjerner
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - Jan 16, 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
B O. - Dec 09, 2021
The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.
DGER - Feb 10, 2021
Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.