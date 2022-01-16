Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Løpetights til herre

      kr 549

      Hold tritt med Nike Dri-FIT Challenger-tightsen.Den er i et tøyelig design som gjør at du kan løpe uten begrensninger.Rikelig med lommer gjør at du kan ta med deg tingene dine på løpeturen.Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart
      • Stil: CZ8830-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse M og er 191 cm høy
      • Big & Tall-modellen har på seg størrelse 2XL og er 196 cm høy
      • Tettsittende passform for en kroppsnær følelse

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (4)

      5 Stjerner

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - Jan 16, 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Really comfortable if you like fit tights

        B O. - Dec 09, 2021

        The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.

      • Perfect fit for me - size small - 5 8 and 135

        DGER - Feb 10, 2021

        Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.