Hold deg tildekket når du løper, med Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight-capsen.Det pustende designet gir avkjøling, mens den justerbare stroppen bak lar deg velge passformen.Dette produktet er laget av minst 50 % resirkulert polyester.
4.3 Stjerner
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - Jul 04, 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - Jun 18, 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
JNMB - Mar 02, 2022
This hat is super lightweight and very comfortable. I wear at hat for all of my workouts and this is my new go-to. The only downside for me was that it was a little big and I had to adjust it pretty small to fit me.