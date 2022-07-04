Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Perforert løpecaps

      kr 229

      Høyt rangert
      Svart
      Hvit

      Hold deg tildekket når du løper, med Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight-capsen.Det pustende designet gir avkjøling, mens den justerbare stroppen bak lar deg velge passformen.Dette produktet er laget av minst 50 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Hvit
      • Stil: DC3598-100

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - Jul 04, 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - Jun 18, 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Lightweight and Comfortable

        JNMB - Mar 02, 2022

        This hat is super lightweight and very comfortable. I wear at hat for all of my workouts and this is my new go-to. The only downside for me was that it was a little big and I had to adjust it pretty small to fit me.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike