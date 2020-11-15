Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Pro Dri-FIT ADV

      Tettsittende løpeshorts til dame

      kr 749

      Svart/Hvit
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Svart

      Den tettsittende shortsen er tøyelig og konkurranseklar med eksepsjonell støtte mens du fokuserer på løpingen. Den er laget med vår avanserte svettetransporterende teknologi og kombinerer nyskapende funksjoner og lette materialer med en presis passform, slik at du holder deg kjølig når du er på ditt raskeste, fra start til mål.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: CJ2367-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse S og er 178 cm høy
      • Tettsittende passform for en kroppsnær følelse
      • Innerbenslengde: 10 cm (størrelse S)

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (5)

      4.2 Stjerner

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - Nov 15, 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - Oct 03, 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.

      • My favorite

        EllaH81807034 - Aug 16, 2020

        These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.