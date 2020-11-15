EllaH81807034 - Aug 16, 2020

These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.