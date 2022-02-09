Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike City Rep TR

      Treningssko til dame

      kr 487
      kr 749
      34 % rabatt

      Nike City Rep TR er en allsidig sko som gir slitestyrke og fleksibilitet for den aktive livsstilen din. Gummisålen gir godt grep på en rekke underlag, mens skumdempingen holder foten komfortabel – både under treningsøkter utendørs og resten av dagen.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Dark Smoke Grey/Hvit
      • Stil: DA1351-002

      Størrelse og passform

      • Liten i størrelsen – vi anbefaler at du bestiller en halv størrelse større

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (1)

      4 Stjerner

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - Feb 09, 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them