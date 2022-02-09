Nike City Rep TR er en allsidig sko som gir slitestyrke og fleksibilitet for den aktive livsstilen din. Gummisålen gir godt grep på en rekke underlag, mens skumdempingen holder foten komfortabel – både under treningsøkter utendørs og resten av dagen.
4 Stjerner
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - Feb 09, 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them