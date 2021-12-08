Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Charge

      Fotballeggskinn

      kr 199

      Gå ut på banen med selvtillit med Nike Charge leggskinn. Den har et hardt skall for lavprofil tildekking og skum bak for komfort.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: SP2164-010

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Anmeldelser (3)

      3.7 Stjerner

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - Dec 08, 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • J O. - Aug 24, 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.

      • Good product at a fair price

        B Z. - Jul 07, 2020

        Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.