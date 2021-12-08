Gå ut på banen med selvtillit med Nike Charge leggskinn. Den har et hardt skall for lavprofil tildekking og skum bak for komfort.
3.7 Stjerner
Martin C. - Dec 08, 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
J O. - Aug 24, 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.
B Z. - Jul 07, 2020
Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.