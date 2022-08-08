Den ikoniske 2-i-1 Nike Challenger-shortsen byr på vevd komfort med en helt ny formsydd innertights.Den gir deg allsidigheten du ønsker fra favorittshortsen din.Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
3.3 Stjerner
AdamD756591275 - Aug 08, 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - Dec 09, 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - Sep 15, 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes