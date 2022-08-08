Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Challenger

      2-i-1 løpeshorts til herre

      kr 449

      Den ikoniske 2-i-1 Nike Challenger-shortsen byr på vevd komfort med en helt ny formsydd innertights.Den gir deg allsidigheten du ønsker fra favorittshortsen din.Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart
      • Stil: CZ9060-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Big and Tall-modellen har på seg størrelse 2XL og er 201 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (3)

      3.3 Stjerner

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - Aug 08, 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - Dec 09, 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - Sep 15, 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes