Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Damesko

      kr 1 299

      Høyt rangert

      Designet for 70-tallet.Elsket på 80-tallet.Klassiker på 90-tallet.Klar for fremtiden.Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature har nå et tidløst design og er laget med minst 20 % resirkulert innhold basert på vekt.Vi erstattet overdelen av skinn, et materiale med stor miljøpåvirkning, med et lekkert, delvis resirkulert kunstskinn.

      • Vist farge: Hvit/Svart
      • Stil: DO1344-101

      Størrelse og passform

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (23)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - Jan 26, 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - Dec 31, 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - Dec 30, 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike