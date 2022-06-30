Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage ble hyllet for sin klassiske minimalisme og komfort. Nå er den tilbake med lav profil og den nedarvede basketstilen i behold. Med utsøkte semskede detaljer, et retroaktig Swoosh-design og en supermyk krage, er den en favorittsko som kan ta deg med overalt.
4.4 Stjerner
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - Jul 01, 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
T M. - Jan 31, 2022
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.
H P. - Jan 25, 2022
Nice shoes pretty awesome