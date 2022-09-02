For dem som reiser verden rundt med bare det mest nødvendige på ryggen. Den som ikke er redd for å bruke det samme antrekket igjen og igjen og kjenner sin egen stil. Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-BH-en gir god støtte hele dagen, uten at det går på bekostning av komfort. Den har innlegg med en unik følelse, fullstendig justerbare stropper og et design med lav profil som passer til alt. Med mykt, svettetransporterende materiale holder denne BH-en deg tørr og komfortabel hele dagen. Dette produktet er laget av minst 50 % resirkulert polyester.
CarolinaH491411026 - Sep 02, 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - Jul 25, 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - Jul 15, 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.