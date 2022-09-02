Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Sports-BH med polstring og lett støtte til dame

      kr 499

      Høyt rangert
      Red Bark/Red Bark/Cacao Wow
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Svart/Svart/Dark Smoke Grey
      Hvit/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      For dem som reiser verden rundt med bare det mest nødvendige på ryggen. Den som ikke er redd for å bruke det samme antrekket igjen og igjen og kjenner sin egen stil. Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-BH-en gir god støtte hele dagen, uten at det går på bekostning av komfort. Den har innlegg med en unik følelse, fullstendig justerbare stropper og et design med lav profil som passer til alt. Med mykt, svettetransporterende materiale holder denne BH-en deg tørr og komfortabel hele dagen. Dette produktet er laget av minst 50 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Svart/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Stil: DM0526-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse S
      • Modellens høyde: 180 cm
      • Modellens bystemål: 86 cm
      • Tettsittende passform for en kroppsnær følelse
      • Lett støtte: føles som en myk klem med masse frihet

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (31)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - Sep 02, 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - Jul 25, 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - Jul 15, 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike