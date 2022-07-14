Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK

      Damesko

      kr 2 599

      Høyt rangert
      Hvit/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Hvit
      Svart/Metallic Silver/Hvit

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK er laget av minst 40 % resirkulerte materialer basert på vekt, og er luftig og lett å bruke med superelastisk, resirkulert Flyknit-materiale (i tillegg til en myk krage som former seg etter ankelen). Den påsydde Swoosh-logoen og hælklemmen i resirkulert TPU skaper et interessant uttrykk når du svever av sted på den utrolig myke VaporMax-dempingen.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Metallic Silver/Hvit
      • Stil: DC4112-002

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (36)

      4.8 Stjerner

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - Jul 14, 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - May 23, 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.

      • Not comfortable for the price

        14936539059 - May 07, 2022

        Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.