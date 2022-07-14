Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK er laget av minst 40 % resirkulerte materialer basert på vekt, og er luftig og lett å bruke med superelastisk, resirkulert Flyknit-materiale (i tillegg til en myk krage som former seg etter ankelen). Den påsydde Swoosh-logoen og hælklemmen i resirkulert TPU skaper et interessant uttrykk når du svever av sted på den utrolig myke VaporMax-dempingen.
4.8 Stjerner
Jaslyn951045935 - Jul 14, 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - May 23, 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.
14936539059 - May 07, 2022
Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.