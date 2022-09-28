Nike Air Presto har et elegant design som er mer komfortabelt enn favoritt-T-skjorten din, og er laget for at du skal føle deg bra og se rask ut. Den tøyelige overdelen gir en behagelig, sokkelignende passform, og det supermyke skummaterialet gir fjæring i steget. Ta dem på, så kommer du aldri til å ha lyst til å ta dem av igjen.
4.8 Stjerner
PDPTESTScreenname - Sep 28, 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - Sep 23, 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - Sep 10, 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.