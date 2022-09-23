Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Kvitte oss med tradisjoner? Aldri. Vi hyller både tradisjon og innovasjon og har blandet to ikoner for å by på noe mer enn det som forventes. Lett og luftig Flyknit er perfekt i kombinasjon med utrolig komfortabel Air Max-demping. Stram lissene, og la føttene snakke for deg.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: DM9073-001

      Størrelse og passform

      • Stor i størrelsen – vi anbefaler at du bestiller en halv størrelse mindre

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (24)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • Farhan - Sep 23, 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      • Moon walkers - Sep 23, 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - Sep 22, 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

