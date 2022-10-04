Nike Air Max Excee er inspirert av Nike Air Max 90, og hyller klassikeren på en ny måte. Forlengede designlinjer og ulike proporsjoner i overdelen løfter et ikon inn i den moderne tiden.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
4.4 Stjerner
RebeccaL634887398 - Oct 04, 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - Sep 04, 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MichelleG886507177 - Jan 26, 2022
Just got these and found them true to size-- did not have to size up. Usually wear size 9 but some sneakers run short or narrow and I have to size up-- not these (contrary to other reviewers.) The size 9 fit perfectly and they will probably stretch a little when broken in. Love the grey, black, pink combo colors.