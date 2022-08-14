Nike Air Max Dawn har friidrett i blodet og har et gjennomtenkt design med minst 20 % resirkulert materiale basert på vekt. Mykt semsket skinn og luftig tekstil blander retro løpevibber med moderne design. Det myke skummaterialet i mellomsålen skrår i hælen for ekstra energi, mens yttersålen gir godt grep. I tillegg gir Air-demping en god følelse for dagen.
4.2 Stjerner
Chunky - Aug 14, 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - Aug 14, 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - Jul 13, 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.