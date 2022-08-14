Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Air Max Dawn har friidrett i blodet og har et gjennomtenkt design med minst 20 % resirkulert materiale basert på vekt. Mykt semsket skinn og luftig tekstil blander retro løpevibber med moderne design. Det myke skummaterialet i mellomsålen skrår i hælen for ekstra energi, mens yttersålen gir godt grep. I tillegg gir Air-demping en god følelse for dagen.

      • Vist farge: Hvit/Svart/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stil: DM0013-101

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (25)

      4.2 Stjerner

      • A bit much

        Chunky - Aug 14, 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - Aug 14, 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - Jul 13, 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

