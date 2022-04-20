Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Hvor vil du ha på deg hettegenseren som er lett som A-I-R, men likevel varm nok til å holde deg komfortabel under alle slags eventyr? Når du spiller, etter trening eller hjemme?

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit/Light Smoke Grey
      • Stil: DM8372-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse S og er 141 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Anmeldelser (20)

      4.8 Stjerner

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - Apr 20, 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - Apr 18, 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - Apr 15, 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

