En tidsriktig 80-tallskonstruksjon, tøffe detaljer og ren basketstil er kombinert med myk polstring rundt den mellomhøye ankelen og borrelås. Og hvis det ikke er nok, gir fløyelsmyk nubuck og semsket kunstskinn en førsteklasses følelse.
4 Stjerner
EmilyS973587410 - Aug 24, 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!