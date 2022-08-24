Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Herresko

      kr 1 749

      Venice/Summit White
      Chocolate/Cream

      En tidsriktig 80-tallskonstruksjon, tøffe detaljer og ren basketstil er kombinert med myk polstring rundt den mellomhøye ankelen og borrelås. Og hvis det ikke er nok, gir fløyelsmyk nubuck og semsket kunstskinn en førsteklasses følelse.

      • Vist farge: Chocolate/Cream
      • Stil: DM0107-200

      Anmeldelser (1)

      4 Stjerner

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - Aug 24, 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!