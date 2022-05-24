Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Nike Air Essentials

      Leggings til store barn (jente)

      kr 329

      Høyt rangert
      Rush Pink/Sangria/Dark Sulfur
      Svart/Hvit/Light Smoke Grey
      Worn Blue/Crimson Bliss/Football Grey
      Atomic Green/Atmosphere/Olive Aura
      University Red/Rush Pink/Pink Salt

      Denne leggingsen er så myk, så komfortabel, så tøyelig at den passer rett inn i hverdagsgarderoben din. Den er laget av vårt bomullsjerseymateriale, slik at du kan bruke den hele dagen mens du representerer AIR fra topp til bunn.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit/Light Smoke Grey
      • Stil: DM8369-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse M og er 141 cm høy
      • Tettsittende passform for en kroppsnær følelse

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Anmeldelser (22)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - May 25, 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - May 23, 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Girl

        Ailani - May 23, 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike